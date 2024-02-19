China Asks to Stop the Displacement of Palestinians in Gaza

China firmly stands on the side of equity and justice, Foreign Affairs Minister Wang said.

On Sunday, Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi said that the forced displacement of Palestinians "is one of the oldest injustices in contemporary times."

He asserted that the Middle East remains under tension due to the increasing violence in the occupied Palestinian territory.

China firmly stands on the side of equity and justice, Wang said, affirming that his country has worked hard to achieve a ceasefire, an end to violence, and the protection of civilians.

China has pressed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to adopt its first resolution on the issue since the outbreak of aggression, Wang said, adding that his country also issued a position paper on the political solution to the Palestinian-Israeli problem.

In order to achieve peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel, the Chinese diplomat called for the effective realization of Palestine's independent state and the convening of a broader international peace conference.

"Palestine never achieved its legitimate national rights and did not establish an independent state," he said, emphasizing that this is the root of all problems in the Middle East.

Wang emphasized that the United States must work earnestly to ensure the achievement of a ceasefire and the two-state solution. Previously, on Saturday, the Chinese diplomat affirmed that his country would not allow the continuation of the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.