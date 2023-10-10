China Asks US to Stop Using Security to Restrict Trade

The Chinese Trade Minister Wang Wentao called on the United States to define its concept of national security and to avoid "politicizing and instrumentalizing" it to restrict investments and trade with Chinese companies.

Wang, who met with the leader of the Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer, on Monday, expressed his concerns during the meeting about what he sees as U.S. trade restrictions.

While Wang believes that the discussions were "rational and pragmatic," he emphasized that "China expects the U.S. to clearly define what it understands as national security" and to "avoid exaggerating, politicizing, and instrumentalizing this concept."

Specifically, the minister expressed his concerns about issues such as U.S. export controls, restrictions on investment in China, sanctions against Chinese companies, limitations on bilateral personnel exchanges, and the treatment of Chinese companies investing in the U.S.

China and Brazil have completed their first bilateral trade using local currencies, shifting away from the US dollar as the global economic balance changes.



Follow us on Rumble: https://t.co/Nuc9nUzlmx pic.twitter.com/glFH9uVsCn — RT (@RT_com) October 10, 2023

The Trade secretary also emphasized that "China does not shy away from competition" and is willing to work with the U.S. to "create a favorable business environment that promotes bilateral trade."

Before the delegation led by Schumer departed for China, the U.S. Department of Commerce added 42 more Chinese companies to its export blacklist, accusing these companies of providing technical support for the Russian special military operation. Beijing condemned this move, labeling it as "an act of economic coercion and unilateral intimidation."

In August, U.S. President Joe Biden prohibited American venture capital companies from investing in three key sectors of the Chinese economy: semiconductors, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, Schumer called on Chinese leaders for "fair trade practices" and "reciprocity" to realign the relationship between the two countries.

US has actually walked the talk post the Trade war in 2018, sharp reduction in China's share in US imports.



Chart courtesy: HDFC AMC pic.twitter.com/lzmCPDah4k — Kshitiz Jain, CFA, FRM (@kshitizjain) October 5, 2023

Schumer, who led the first U.S. Senate delegation to visit China in four years, asserted that "Beijing has significantly increased its trade barriers over the past decades, limiting the ability of American companies to compete fairly in the Asian country."

He added that the U.S. wants China to address issues such as "technology transfers, intellectual property theft, or intimidation of American companies in China."

However, he argued that Washington must "prioritize" its national security by "protecting" its technology: "We are not seeking confrontation, but we must defend our values."

The delegation's trip follows the pattern of recent months, during which high-ranking U.S. officials have visited China to recalibrate the relationship between the two superpowers, which is currently strained.

So far this year, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and U.S. Special Envoy for Climate Change John Kerry have all visited Beijing.