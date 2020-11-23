    • Live
China Announces the Eradication of Extreme Poverty
    Rural farmers attend night school gathering during a media tour in Xiaoshan village, Xide county, Sichuan province. In 2012 President Xi Jinping launched a plan to eliminate poverty in rural areas. September 11, 2020. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Roman Pilipey

Published 23 November 2020
The Chinese government assured that by 2021 it would take extreme measures to reduce class differences.

On Monday, the Chinese government announced the eradication of extreme poverty in 832 counties in the East Asian country as part of an official program to overcome the problem of social inequality.

China Expected to Have Lifted 10m out of Poverty in 2019

After decreeing the exit from the list of extreme poverty of the last nine counties in the province of Guizhou, the authorities highlighted the plan executed by the Communist Party of China (CCP) since 1980 in the framework of the "war on poverty" which has aimed to overcome the problem of inequality.

However, in 2012 Chinese President Xi Jinping launched a plan to eliminate poverty in rural areas, reducing the number from 98.99 million to just 5.51 million people affected.

Among the provinces that managed to overcome the difficulties of poor living conditions are Gansu, Guangxi, Sichuan, Ningxia, Xinjiang, Yunnan, Anhui, Jiangxi, Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Hunan, Tibet, Shaanxi, Qinghai, and Hubei, among others.

In this regard, Chinese scholars highlight the achievements made since the cultural revolution promoted by the leader, Mao Tse-Tung, who recovered the country's productive apparatus and national sovereignty.

The Chinese government assured that by 2021 it would take extreme measures to reduce class differences and place the rural sectors on an equal footing in society.

by teleSUR/les-MS
