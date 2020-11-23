China Announces the Eradication of Extreme Poverty

The Chinese government assured that by 2021 it would take extreme measures to reduce class differences.

On Monday, the Chinese government announced the eradication of extreme poverty in 832 counties in the East Asian country as part of an official program to overcome the problem of social inequality.

After decreeing the exit from the list of extreme poverty of the last nine counties in the province of Guizhou, the authorities highlighted the plan executed by the Communist Party of China (CCP) since 1980 in the framework of the "war on poverty" which has aimed to overcome the problem of inequality.

However, in 2012 Chinese President Xi Jinping launched a plan to eliminate poverty in rural areas, reducing the number from 98.99 million to just 5.51 million people affected.

Delisting all poverty-stricken counties indicates China has resolved the millennia-old issue of extreme poverty. It also means China has entered a new phase of development with higher quality and narrowed rural-urban disparity.

Among the provinces that managed to overcome the difficulties of poor living conditions are Gansu, Guangxi, Sichuan, Ningxia, Xinjiang, Yunnan, Anhui, Jiangxi, Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Hunan, Tibet, Shaanxi, Qinghai, and Hubei, among others.

In this regard, Chinese scholars highlight the achievements made since the cultural revolution promoted by the leader, Mao Tse-Tung, who recovered the country's productive apparatus and national sovereignty.

The Chinese government assured that by 2021 it would take extreme measures to reduce class differences and place the rural sectors on an equal footing in society.