China: 60,000 People Take COVID-19 Vaccines in Phase-3 Trials

Clinical trials with inactivated COVID-19 vaccine are being taking place in countries such as Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Peru, Indonesia, Turkey, and Morocco.

About 60,000 volunteers have been given Chinese COVID-19 vaccines as part of phase-3 clinical trials, with no severe side-effects reported, a Chinese official said Tuesday.

Four Chinese vaccine candidates have entered international phase-3 clinical trials so far, said Tian Baoguo with the Ministry of Science and Technology. All trials are progressing well, he said, with initial indications that the vaccines are safe.

According to Tian, the most common adverse reactions in phase-3 clinical trials are pain and swelling at the injection site, followed by fever, both of which are mild.

The two inactivated vaccines developed by China National Biotec Group (CNBG), which is affiliated to Sinopharm, and the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, have started phase-3 clinical trials in 10 countries, with over 50,000 volunteers taking part, Sinopharm Chairman Liu Jingzhen said.

Sinovac Biotech, another vaccine developer, said that the company's partners in Brazil, Indonesia, and Turkey have established monitoring systems for adverse reactions in accordance with internationally accepted standards.

Previously, phase-3 clinical trials with inactivated COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese scientists also started in the United Arab Emirates, Peru, and Morocco in June.

So far, no severe adverse reactions related to COVID-19 vaccines have been reported.