China: 19th CPC Central Committee Concludes Plenary Session

The Communist Party decided to improve the "socialism system with Chinese characteristics" and modernize the governance institutions of the country.

The 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) concluded its fourth plenary session in Beijing on Thursday, with the release of a communique on major issues concerning the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and governance capacity building.

At this plenary session, which was held from Oct 28 to 31, China's President Xi Jinping was entrusted by the CPC central Committee's Political Bureau.

The session adopted the CPC Central Committee's decision on some major issues concerning how to uphold and improve the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and advance the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance.

"Practice has proven that the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and China's system of governance are guided by Marxism and are deeply rooted in China with a profound foundation of Chinese culture and wide support from the people," the communique stated.

The session vowed to see that institutions are notably improved when the CPC marks its centenary, before the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance is basically achieved by 2035 and realized in full as the People's Republic of China celebrates its centenary.

It was reported also that the CPC Central Committee will improve the system that integrates development of urban and rural areas to ensure the people's wellbeing and meet the people's increasing demand for a better life.

Chinese authorities also vowed to upholding the principle of "one country, two systems" and promote peaceful national reunification, pledging to ensure the central government's jurisdiction over the Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions.

"The session said the CPC will uphold an independent foreign policy of peace and work to build a community with a shared future for mankind," the comunique added.