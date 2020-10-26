Chile's Plebiscite Produces A Record Number of Voters

The president of the Chilean Electoral Service (Servel) board of directors, Patricio Santamaría, offered this Monday a balance of Sunday's plebiscite after 99.85 percent of the total votes were counted.

According to Santamaría, the figure of 7,562,173 people who went to the polls is equivalent to just over half (50.9 percent) of the electoral roll of more than 14.7 million voters. However, he qualified the participation data by referring to "groups in society that are excluded" from taking part in such processes.

The head of the Servel celebrated that "Without a doubt, we are facing the largest vote in the history of Chile from the point of view of absolute votes and, in addition to that, we also broke the barrier that had not been exceeded since 2012 with a voluntary vote of 49.2 percent," said Santamaria.

He added, in that direction, "it is to celebrate the increase in citizen participation, especially of young people, but also of older adults who participated in this, considering that there was an important group that could not participate by order of the health authority, because they were precisely in isolation by Covid-19."

Regarding the groups that cannot take part in the electoral process for various reasons, Santamaría said: "There are groups in society that are excluded from participation, such as people who are deprived of their liberty and who have their political rights in force where there is clearly a violation of their human rights" and he referred to the fact that more than 100,000 mining workers are working that day and cannot exercise their right to vote.

The plebiscite figures show that the "approval" was chosen by 5,886,421 votes, corresponding to 78.27 percent of the votes. In comparison, the option for a "constitutional convention" reached a total of 5,646,427 votes, corresponding to 78.99 percent.