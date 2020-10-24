Chile's Plebiscite Is a Trend in Social Networks Since 2019

Over 6.5 million tweets and retweets have been generated on Twitter by some 270,000 Chilean users since October 18, 2020.

The Catholic University of Valparaiso, in Chile, revealed that since October 18, 2019, the day the social explosion started in that country, the constitutional debate became the great topic of interest of social networks such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

To date, 221 different hashtags have been generated in relation to the topic: change of Constitution.

The data shows that of these 221 hashtags, 183 take a clear position regarding the plebiscite: 92 are in favor of Approval and 91 in favor of Rejection; 38 are neutral.

With nine days left until the national plebiscite, Chileans gathered in Plaza Dignidad to protest. At the center of the Plaza, the statue of General Baquedado was painted red after being cleaned earlier this year. Chile Today was present at the protests. pic.twitter.com/cXkBWw76Ce — Chile Today News (@ChileTodayNews) October 16, 2020