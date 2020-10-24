Chile's Plebiscite Is a Trend in Social Networks Since 2019

The Catholic University of Valparaiso, in Chile, revealed that since October 18, 2019, the day the social explosion started in that country, the constitutional debate became the great topic of interest of social networks such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
To date, 221 different hashtags have been generated in relation to the topic: change of Constitution.
The data shows that of these 221 hashtags, 183 take a clear position regarding the plebiscite: 92 are in favor of Approval and 91 in favor of Rejection; 38 are neutral.
With these hashtags, 6.5 million tweets and retweets have been generated on Twitter by some 270,000 Chilean users over the year .
"From the very day of the social explosion (October 18th), social networks, especially Twitter, have registered an intense and permanent discussion about this issue. In fact, Twitter activity has multiplied in an unprecedented way in the country," the University stated.
In Chile, there are normally some 590,000 tweets produced daily. However, from that day on, the daily average increased to 2.8 million posts, which is what happened during the first months of the outbreak," researcher Pedro Santander said.
On Twitter, the conversation around the plebiscite or the constitutional issue has been permanent since October 18. Likewise, the peaks of activity are particularly related to news and political events.