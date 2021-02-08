Chile's Military Police Attacks Funeral of Its Victim

Immediately after the murder of Francisco Martinez, barricades were erected at the site in protest for the violent action.

On Sunday, Chile's Military Police (Carabineros) threw water with chemicals and tear gas at hundreds of people who attended Francisco Martinez's funeral, a street artist killed by a Chilean policeman.

Despite Carabineros' repression, people gathered again in the afternoon to say their last goodbye to the young artist killed in the Bajos de Mena commune.

Another repressive event occurred at noon on Sunday when Carabineros attacked a hundred cyclists with a water-throwing truck while on their way to the funeral.

"No more repression to the people. Justice for Pancho" read a large banner hung by residents of Panguipulli as an act of protest for so much unjustified violence in their view.

Un carabinero empujó a un manifestante desde un puente en #Chile. La imagen es clara.



Los grandes medios en vez de decir que lo empujaron titulan que "se cayó". pic.twitter.com/P9R2z30dbn — Marco Teruggi (@Marco_Teruggi) October 3, 2020

Francisco Martinez was killed on Feb 6 by a Carabinero while working as a juggler on the street in Panguipulli, Los Rios Region, Chile.

The officer fired five shots and left the scene, providing no help to the victim or stopping traffic to facilitate paramedics' work.

The prosecutor's office is still searching for evidence to formalize the accusation, while the policeman will remain in custody until this Monday.