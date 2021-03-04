Chile's Comptroller Requests the Suspension of Three Generals

They did not act on time to stop police brutality against citizens during the 2019 demonstrations.

The Comptroller General's Office (CGO) on Wednesday concluded the process to determine administrative responsibilities committed by Chile's Military Police (Carabineros) regarding the repression of the 2019 social protests.

The CGO proposed the suspension for breach of protocol of Generals Enrique Bassaletti, Mauricio Rodriguez, and Jorge Avila. These officers did not take measures to correct the violent practices undertaken to repress protesters.

Besides the use of anti-riot gases near hospitals, which is prohibited according to Carabineros' protocol, CGO investigation focused on the use of anti-riot shotguns in Baquedano Square and its surroundings despite doubts about the composition of the ammunition.

This suspension sanction has no precedent, and if applied, it could imply between one and two months of separation from duty and the impossibility of teaching at the police school.

Estas imágenes me recuerda al holocausto, el nivel de maldad y agresividad de la policía chilena es descomunal�� realmente son bxstias.



¿Donde están los protocolos?@chileconvoca @Chile_Alerta @ELProfes0r2022 @ChalecosAmarill @DrSuazo915 pic.twitter.com/mrvPfwoNVn — Afr0dita (@venus_2121) February 26, 2021

The meme reads, "These images remind me of the holocaust, the level of evil and aggressiveness of the Chilean police is enormous. They are really animals. Where are the protocols?"

Carabineros Director Ricardo Yañez must now decide whether or not to apply CGO recommendations that must be also endorsed by the Interior Minister Rodrigo Delgado.

The National Human Rights Institute (INDH) reported that 3,765 Chileans, including 439 women and 282 children and teenagers were injured in the protests. It also detailed that 445 people suffered eye injuries and 271 people were wounded by tear gas weapons.

On Oct. 17, 2019, Chileans took to the streets to reject President Sebastian Piñera's neoliberal policies and demand the drafting of a new Constitution.