Chile's Communists Lawmakers Warn About Dangers for Democracy

The Chamber approved on Thursday the so-called preliminary question presented by Piñera's defense team, which claimed that the accusation did not correspond to what was established in the Constitution.

Chile's Communist lawmakers criticized the rejection by the Chamber of Deputies of a constitutional accusation against President Sebastian Piñera, as a mean of supporting continued impunity in Chile.

Communist legislator Boris Barrera said that the government and the right wing fail to realize that the issue is a matter of humanity, due to the deaths, rapes and torture reported, and stressed that the basis of any democracy must be respect of human rights.

Barrera warned that when human rights are violated or are allowed to be violated, democracy is in danger.

For her part, legislator Karol Cariola considered that "lawmakers who say they are human rights activists, consciously decided to maintain the impunity of the President of the Republic."

Cariola also recalled that after Andres Chadwick resigned from the Ministry of Interior on October 28, human rights violations have continued, which demonstrates Piñera's responsibility.

Moreover, the issue was even analyzed by the plenary session, since the votes of the right and some opposition legislators.