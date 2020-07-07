Chile's COVID-19 Cases Top 300,000

Chile declared a state of catastrophe months ago to better enforce lockdown and social distancing measures with the help of the army and police force, including a nighttime curfew.

Chile on Tuesday reported a total of 301,019 cases of novel coronavirus infection and 6,434 deaths from the disease.

In the previous 24 hours, tests detected 2,462 new cases of infection and 50 more patients died, according to the Health Ministry.

Around the country, 26,340 cases remain active, while 268,245 patients have recovered from the disease.

As many as 1,210,326 tests have been carried out since widespread testing and tracing began in March, with 12,065 tests done in the previous 24-hour period alone. Nationally, there is a 24.87 percent chance of testing positive.

