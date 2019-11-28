Chilean Senate Reaches Agreement on Human Rights and Peace

Since the start of the social movements, the protesters consider the measures taken by the authorities to be insufficient when dealing with their demands to end the demonstrations.

The Chilean Senate signed on Wednesday night an agreement for peace, human rights and public order to advance the reunification process and urge the government to implement a schedule of profound structural changes.

The Chilean senators expressed the need for Chile to go through "a process of civic and social reunification" through a "significant economic effort, and a unequivocal political and social commitment to democracy, and an immediate end to violence."

According to the agreements made by the Senate, they call on the government to adhere to the following:

1) "We urge the government to implement a deep social agenda with structural changes to address the inequalities of our country.

2) We will advance resolutely in the legislative agenda of security that includes projects that allow reforming the police, intelligence and strengthening the powers of the State to face the looting, barricades and violent action of criminals.

3) We call on the Government, the Public Ministry and the courts of justice to use all the legal tools in force to identify and punish those responsible for the excesses committed.

4) The President of the Republic has the constitutional tools to restore public order and the security of the country, and must ensure the respect of the human rights of all Chileans."

Since the start of the social movements, the protesters consider the measures taken by the authorities to be insufficient when dealing with their demands to end the demonstrations.

Chilean lawmakers pledged to make progress on bills to reform the police, who have been strongly questioned for their actions in the protests.

President Sebastián Piñera has admitted that the Carabineros are "overwhelmed" by the protests during this crisis, the worst he has seen in Chile in three decades.

After 41 days of protests and social instability, at least 23 people have died due to the repression of the security agencies.