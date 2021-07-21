    • Live
Chilean Senate Approves Equal Marriage

  • The bill is a landmark project in the largely Catholic conservative Chile.

Published 21 July 2021
The lawmakers supported paternity rights, including adoption in same-sex couples. Since 2015, Chile has implemented a Civil Union agreement that granted several rights to same-sex couples and the right to adoption.
 

Chilean Senate approved on Tuesday an equal marriage bill so it can pass to the chamber of deputies and advance the process. The bill is a landmark project in the predominantly Catholic conservative Chile.

According to the National Congress, the "Chamber of the Senate approved in particular by 28 votes in favor, 14 against and 0 abstentions the norms that regulate the project of equal marriage."

"JUSTICE AND EQUALITY TRIUMPHS: the Senate, after four years of proceedings, finally approves and dispatches #MarrimonioIgualitario. The end of discrimination against same-sex couples and same-parent families is near.  A better path for the new generations."

Moreover, the lawmakers supported paternity rights, including adoption in same-sex couples. Since 2015 Chile has implemented a Civil Union agreement that granted several rights to same-sex couples but the right to adoption.

The equal marriage bill was first submitted during the second term of former president Michelle Bachelet (2014-2018), but it had not been prioritized.

by teleSUR/esf-MS
