Chilean President Welcomed in Mexico on First Official Visit

The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, was received on Wednesday by his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for an official working visit at the National Palace, the seat of the Federal Executive.

The head of state of the South American country and his partner, Irina Karamanos, were received in the central courtyard by the host president and his wife, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, with an escort of honor that interpreted the national anthems of both countries, according to images of the official ceremony, released by the Mexican Presidency.

López Obrador's entourage included the heads of Defense, General Luis Crescencio Sandoval; of Public Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez; of Finance, Rogelio Ramírez de la O; and of Economy, Raquel Buenrostro.

"Thank you very much for the excellent interpretation of the (Chilean) anthem," said the Andean country's president before climbing the steps of the historic building, which is also the official residence, with the Mexican president.

The person in charge of Cooperation and Development, Laura Elena Carrillo, represented Foreign Affairs in the absence of Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who is in Qatar, accompanying the national soccer team, to receive the baton for the next World Cup 2026, to be held in North America.

Boric wrote hours earlier on his official Twitter account that his visit would serve to "deepen the integration of our country with Mexico at cultural, political and economic levels."

Before the private presidential meeting, Boric met with Mexican business people and laid a wreath at the Altar to the Homeland in the Chapultepec Forest of this megalopolis.

The Chilean head of state asked investors to see his country "as a place where they can try out new technologies, a place where they can implement new developments and become part of a highly dynamic and innovative local ecosystem."

The leaders had scheduled the bilateral meeting within the framework of the Pacific Alliance summit, which was to be held on November 24 and 25 in the Mexican capital.

The meeting was canceled because the Peruvian Congress prevented President Pedro Castillo from traveling to Mexico, where he was to receive the temporary presidency of the regional group, in the context of a trial he is facing for alleged acts of corruption.

As a replacement, the Alliance leaders agreed, together with Colombian President Gustavo Petro, to hold bilateral meetings and a ceremony to hand over the rotating presidency of the Pacific Alliance in Lima, Peru, in the first week of December.