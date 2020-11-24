Chilean Lawmakers Demand Early Presidential Elections

"Proposing to advance the elections is not a coup or an irregular situation. It is an act of patriotism and generosity," lawmaker Mulet said.

A group of Chilean lawmakers Tuesday presented a bill to reform the Constitution to anticipate Chile's presidential and parliamentarian elections.

The document suggests that the general elections, which are scheduled for November 2021, to be held on April 11, 2021.

The Socialist Party (PS), Communist Party (PC), Social Green Regionalist Federation (FRVS), and other independent lawmakers signed the motion, which seeks to legitimate the Chilean democratic system.

"Proposing to advance the elections is not a coup or an irregular situation. It is an act of patriotism and generosity," FRVS lawmaker Jaime Mulet said.

#Chile | Protests erupt against government plan to stop a 10% withdrawal from private pension plans. pic.twitter.com/YmgNWgYMaq — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 19, 2020

"President Sebastian Piñera and the Parliament are not solving the social and political crisis our country is facing. This regime cannot be a punishment for Chilean people," Mulet added. This crisis increased after Piñera decided to send to the Constitutional Court a bill that would allow citizens to make a second 10 percent withdrawal of their savings, which are deposited in the Pension Fund Insurance Companies (AFP). "We cannot continue to sink in misgovernment, in systematic violations of human rights, in the daily abuse of the economic elite for whom Piñera governs as he ignores the people's needs," PC lawmaker Carmen Hertz tweeted.