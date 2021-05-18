Chilean Constitution to Be Drafted by Young Politicians

Besides reducing presidential powers, they concur on the declaration of their country as a plurinational state.

Chile's Constituent Convention (CC) resulting from the May elections will be formed by 79 women and 76 men. Their average age is 45.

Independent representatives obtained 103 seats, thus securing a majority. At least two out of five Chileans opted for candidates who did not run in any of the three major alliances conformed by the traditional parties.

Local outlet La Tercera surveyed 132 elected members. At least 86.8 percent of them support the reduction of presidential powers, 51 percent vow for a unicameral Parliament, and 65 percent agree to reform the Constitutional Court.

Furthermore, 91.6 percent of the elected representative would include water access, protection, and distribution as a fundamental right and a national public good in the Constitution.



The Communist Party of Chile has just taken power in the capital ahead of presidential elections later this year, where the Communist Party candidate is a frontrunner candidate.



In terms of social rights, 69 percent of the politicians interviewed also stated that the State should guarantee universal access to decent housing.

On equal rights issues, 73 percent of the CC members concur to an equal salary between men and women, and the declaration of Chile as a plurinational state.

Although Indigenous people have 17 reserved seats in the CC, the subnational elections saw a low Indigenous people turnout. There were 1,239,295 qualified electors to vote for Indigenous people's representatives; however, only 22.81 percent of the Indigenous roll voted.