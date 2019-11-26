Chilean Communists Reject Sebastian Piñera's Proposal

In a seven-point public statement, the political group called on the government 'to stop the repression, to gather the demands of the people and open channels for the popular expression to have a response.'

The Chilean Communist Party (CP) on Tuesday described the proposal to use the Army to safeguard the country's infrastructure as a way of resorting to the military when the government runs out of policies.

The statement reiterates that 'any beginning of dialogue with the government must be made without the threat of law enforcement and security forces and less so of the military in the streets, because the problem is political and social.'



The CP issued the statement after President Sebastian Piñera signed a bill this Wednesday intending to involve the Armed Forces in safeguarding strategic facilities, which will be urgently sent to Congress for approval.



The text of the statement considers the human rights violations in Chile to be a systematic policy of the high command of the police and the government, resulting in thousands of injured, thousands of detainees and more than 200 people with total or partial loss of vision.