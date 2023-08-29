Chilean Communist Party President Guillermo Tellier Dies

After the 1973 coup, he went underground but was apprehended a year later and taken to the Air Force War Academy, where he underwent torture and remained imprisoned for two years.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the Clinical Hospital of the University of Chile announced the passing of Guillermo Tellier, the President of the Communist Party, at the age of 79. He had been battling various health issues associated with the coronavirus for the past year.

"Guillermo Tellier has passed away: a young Allende supporter who wholeheartedly backed the Popular Unity. An anti-fascist warrior against the dictatorship. A strategist for the consolidation of popular and leftist forces," the Chilean Communist Party stated.

"We mourn the loss of Guillermo Tellier. A Comunist Party historic leader who played an essential role in shaping different generations," remarked Chilean President Gabriel Boric.

"As a tribute to his lifelong dedication to Chile and his tireless efforts towards building a fairer society, I have decided to declare a national mourning in his honor," he added.

Santiago, Chile



A man holds an effigy of a detained and missing person who was among at least 119 opponents of the Pinochet dictatorship that were disappeared by the Chilean secret police during Operation Colombo in 1975



Photograph: Iván Alvarado/Reuters pic.twitter.com/ouAUMM7Vam — Jorge �� (@bohemioe) July 24, 2023

A committed communist since the late 1950s, Tellier became a part of the PC's central committee in 1988 and had been leading the party since March 2005.

After the coup d'état by Gen. Augusto Pinochet on Sept. 11, 1973, Tellier went underground but was apprehended a year later and taken to the Air Force War Academy, where he underwent torture and remained imprisoned for two years.

Following spells in other detention centers, the communist leader was released in 1976. In the 1980s, as the head of the Communist Party's Military Commission, he became the liaison with the now-defunct Manuel Rodriguez Patriotic Front (FPMR), which led the armed resistance against the dictatorship (1973-1990).

In 2010, Tellier was elected as a legislator for the Santiago Metropolitan Region and went on to be reelected for three more terms until March 2022.

