Chile: Voting Centers Open For Ballot Between Boric And Kast

Chileans living abroad were the first to to exercise their right to vote to elect the country's president in the second round for the period 2022-2026.

Over 2,500 voting centers opened this Sunday in Chile to start the second round of the presidential election in which left-wing leader Gabriel Boric and the far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast compete to replace President Sebastian Piñera.

More than 15 million people are called to vote in this election, the most polarized and decisive for the future of the country since the 1988 plebiscite that ended the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990)

The latest polls agree that Boric would win the ballot with between 5 and 14 points of advantage, although experts affirm that the outlook is very uncertain and that the result will be defined vote by vote if only 2 percentage points are the final difference between both candidates.

The tweet reads, "Chile decides its fate. Say NO to fascism."

“Now we get images of the first voter voting in Wellington, New Zealand. Vote informed and choose the country you want ”, tweeted by the Electoral Service (SERVEL).

“I have already exercised my right to vote! Sunday, December 19 in the morning at my polling station in Auckland, New Zealand, ”a Chilean woman tweeted from the first country where polling stations open.