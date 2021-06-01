Chile: Top Police Officers Arrested Over Corruption Charges

They are accused of receiving bribes from a tow truck company, which requested that out-of-circulation cars be sent to its parking lot.

In Chile, Prosecutor Eduardo Baeza on Monday presented charges for aggravated bribery and illicit association crimes against retired General Manuel Valdes, who was the Military Police's Transit and Highways chief.

Besides Valdez, Baeza also imputed Maipo's prefecture colonel Ricardo Barriga and corporal Sergio Ulloa.

The defendants were placed under nighttime house arrest, a travel ban and, a prohibition to have contacts among each other.

They are accused of receiving bribes from the ACN tow truck company, which requested that cars out of circulation were sent to a company's parking lot in San Bernardo.

In Punta Arenas, the Regional Prosecutor's Office General Valdes has also filed legal proceedings against General Valdes for his alleged participation in money laundering in the Carabineros' social security agency Mutucar.

ACN associates Francisco Cortez and Williamson Poblete, who already had a conviction for money laundering due to drug trafficking, will also be trialed over the case.

The firm would have obtained profits of over US$275,000 for the arrangements which also touched police stations in Bajos de Mena, Huechuraba, Pudahuel, Estacion Central, San Miguel, and the country's eastern zone.