Chile: Senate to Vote on Pension-Related Bill

Left-wing parties hold that the future of the law will depend on what the Senate does today.

Chile's Senate Wednesday must decide on the bill that will allow citizens to withdraw the 10 percent of the savings they maintain in the Pension Fund Insurers (AFP).

The lawmakers must vote for eight amendments. If at least one of them is approved, the bill will be sent to the Chamber of Deputies for its third constitutional procedure on Thursday.

Left-wing parties hold that the future of the law will depend on what the Senate does today because the Constitution Commission made modifications to the original proposal.

"We want to be able to dispatch the third step of the 10 percent AFP project on Thursday," the Chamber president Diego Paulsen said.

Policy Debates on Pension Reform in Chile: Economists, Masculinity and the Mobilization of Strategic Ignorance https://t.co/srxMlCeu5D — Dinkaaaaa (@dbenitezzzzz) July 17, 2020

However, the opposition thinks about the possibility that the fund will be rejected by the upper chamber because it would leave less space for an eventually mixed commission.

"If approved in the Senate, we are able on Thursday to ratify the changes in the Senate and, if everything goes well, we could dispatch this constitutional reform for the promulgation of the President," the Constitution Commission president Matias Walker said



The Executive branch is evaluating the possibility of entering a presidential veto, a situation that would open a new legislative process and delay the enactment of the law.