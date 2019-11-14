Chile: Referendum on New Constitution

An agreement for a new Constitution has been reached by several political parties while protests continue in Chile, many questions remain on its details

The agreement for a new Constitution would include a question on a Constituent Convention, not a Constituent Assembly, a notion fought against by right-wing forces in Chile for the last 30 years. While the agreement has the backing of parties that support the current administration of Sebastian Piñera, alongside those of the former "Concertacion", and a sector the Broad Front, it has drawn suspicion from the Communist Party, who along with a sector of the Broad Front, decided not to participate in the negotiations accusing a lack of consultation with social movements.

The agreement calls for two referendums with a mandatory vote.