Chile Postpones Constitutional Election Due To Pandemic

In April the Chileans will determine the 155 members of the constitutional convention who will write the new Carta Magna. The bill also included delaying the electoral campaign until April 29.

Chile's Chamber of Deputies approved on Wednesday the bill submitted by President Sebastian Pinera to postpone municipal, regional and constituent elections to May 15 and 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill was passed with 126 votes in favor, three against, and 11 abstentions. The elections were initially scheduled for April 10 and 11. Moreover, the second round of governor elections was postponed for June 13, while the partisan primaries for the presidential elections are expected on July 18, 2021.

�� En discusión de prórroga de #Elecciones2021CL en la @Camara_cl, votamos q hasta el 16/05 sólo puedan funcionar comercio considerado esencial, independiente del plan paso a paso, a propósito de la gran cantidad de trabajadores circulando en cuarentena. No logramos quórum [1/2] pic.twitter.com/37YlukUGkV — Diputada Mix ���� (@Claudia_Mix) March 31, 2021

Although Chile has the fastest vaccination rate globally, the country has seen an upsurge of COVID-119 infections recently, reporting up to 7000 cases in a day. The Health Ministry estimates that with the new dates, at least 50 percent of the population will have one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, about eight million people by the time of the elections.



