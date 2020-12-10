Chile: Piñera at Lowest Approval Rate Since Becoming President

The survey indicates that the figure is "the lowest approval figure for Sebastián Piñera and the lowest in the entire series of Criteria polls ." This as the disapproval increased nine percentage points to reach 87 percent.

Chilean President Sebastián Piñera has the lowest popularity rate of his mandate, with the approval rate at 7 percent according to the latest data by pollster Criteria published on Thursday.

According to the survey, "the government, in general, and the President, in particular, have had a hard time understanding the symbolic dimension of the conflict between citizens and the elite."

"From there, the tremendous presidential disengagement illustrated by a walk through Cachagua beach without a mask is explained with the consequent rejection that it unleashed among a majority of citizens," Criteria adds.

However, looking beyond Piñera's mandate, marked by social inequality, waves of protests, social injustice, and police brutality, the first choice for Chileans among a range of possible candidates is one of the leading figures of the Communist Party, Daniel Jadue. Criteria point out that thus far, 15 percent of those who wish to see a new president pick Jadue, followed by right-winger Joaquín Lavín with 10 percent.