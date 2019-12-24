Chile: Massive Forest Fire Hits Valparaiso, 80 Homes Affected

Fires have been exacerbated over the years due to a lack of fire prevention measures and a water crisis in the area.

Firemen are battling a massive forest fire in Valparaiso, Chile. The fires are concentrated in the neighborhoods of Cuesta Colorada, Cerro Rocuant, La Isla, Cerro San Roque

80 homes, at least, have been reported affected so far, with a fire coverage of over 40 hectares of grassland, scrubland and woodlands respectively. It should be noted that these fires are close to inhabited areas.

It is expected that the number of dwellings affected could increase in the next few hours due to the strong wind and the rapid advance of the fire. The fire has also cut power to nearly 90 thousand homes in Valparaiso.

The port town is plagued by wildfires most years during the summer due to high temperatures,

drought, gusty winds and lack of fire prevention maintenance on its hills.

ACTUALIZACIÓN | �� La totalidad del Cuerpo de Bomberos de Valparaíso #CBV1851 con apoyos de unidades vecina se encuentra desplegado en #SanRoque por incendio que al momento consume aproximadamente 50 casas.



Continúa la evacuación de sector La Isla y cuesta colorada. pic.twitter.com/X8WbaJCnBS — Bomberos Valparaíso (@CBV1851) December 24, 2019

Back in September 2019 Chilean President Sebastian Piñera had declared a state of emergency in the city as it suffered its driest winter in sixty years.