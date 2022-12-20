Chile Introduces New Risk Group to Vaccination Against Mpox

On Tuesday, the Undersecretary of Public Health, Cristóbal Cuadrado announced the inclusion in the vaccination against mpox of "all people between 18 and 44 years old living with HIV."

Although the country does not have a large reserve, the measure for the pre-exposure phase is adopted because "98 percent of infections occur in sexually active people with a median age of 34 years," said the official in interview with 24HorasTVN.

In this regard, Cuadrado said that progress will continue to be made in the inoculation process. "As new shipments of mpox vaccine arrive, we will summon new risk groups."

The official, warned about the high risk among this group of developing a serious disease. Cuadrado said, "(...) we are moving forward to be able to offer them this vaccination in a preventive manner, so that we reduce the risk of having unfortunately serious cases that require hospitalization or death."

“Incorporamos a todas las personas entre los 18 y 44 años que viven con VIH, porque el 98% de las infecciones se producen en las personas que son sexualmente activas y con una mediana de edad de 34 años".



— Ministerio de Salud (@ministeriosalud) December 20, 2022

Cuadrado said in his official Twitter account that "people summoned to be vaccinated against mpox should only go to the vaccination center, where health personnel will present an informed consent form and through a brief interview will verify if they belong to the prioritized groups."

899 doses of mpox vaccine have been applied in the country, according to Minsal. The scheme consists of two doses, separated by one month.

The vaccine "has gone through all the necessary tests to be able to be administered," said the head of the National Immunization Program, María Paz Bertoglia.

As of December 16, a total of 1 340 confirmed cases of mpox have been registered in Chile, according to the latest Minsal report. Of these cases, 156 have been hospitalized, 2 have died, 98.3 percent have been men and 51.6 percent have self-declared seropositive.