Chile: Piñera Condemns Abortion Bill Before Congress Debate

The safe abortion bill will be debated by the House of Representatives' Women Commission.

Chile's President Sebastian Piñera opposes safe abortion ahead of Congress debate on a bill that would legalize voluntary interruption of pregnancy.

"Piñera rejects abortion without a cause. Although Parliament debates it, he does not support it," Government spokesman Jaime Bellolio said.

The bill that guarantees safe abortion up to the 14th week of pregnancy will be debated by the House of Representatives' Women and Equity Commission on Wednesday.

"We will discuss it rigorously," Commission Chairwoman Maite Orsini said, stressing that Piñera has defended his anti-abortion position since the beginning of his election campaign.

However, the Piñera administration did not mention whether it planned to veto the bill if Congress endorses it.



��️ Representative Maite Orsini announced that she will be leading the discussion in the Commission of Women and Gender Equality. Originally presented in 2018 but left on the congress floor since, it would allow abortions up to 14 weeks. pic.twitter.com/FGt3LOKx5g — Chile Today News (@ChileTodayNews) January 12, 2021

In 2017, Chile passed a bill that guaranteed safe abortion in cases of rape, fetus malformations, or risk to the mother's life.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), only one out of four abortions performed in Latin America is safe. Women often end their pregnancies through clandestine methods.

On December 30, Argentina's Senate passed a bill allowing free and legal access to abortion up to the 14th week of pregnancy. The news prompted other Latin American countries to take up safe abortion discussions.

In Latin America, safe abortion is legal only in Argentina, Cuba, Guyana, Uruguay, and some Mexican States.