Chilean Feminists Urge Safe Abortion Bill in Front of Congress

"Abortion yes, abortion no. That's for me to decide" was the slogan heard during the demonstration.

Women's rights defenders Wednesday gathered outside the Chilean Congress' headquarters in Valparaiso as it discussed the approval of the Safe Abortion bill.

The demonstrators wore green scarves as they demanded the Commission on Women and Gender Equality to pass the bill that would allow women to end their pregnancy up to 14 weeks.

"Abortion yes, abortion no, that's for me to decide" was the slogan heard during the rally that started at 14h00 local time.

The protest was called through social media by Sorora Rebel Movement, Feminist Fragment, Athena Collective, and Feminist Autonomy.

"Women have fought for many years to decide upon their bodies. We will continue to do so until abortion is legal, safe, and free," they stated.

The green wave was successful in #Argentina #YaEsLey, now we are vigilant and active in support of activists in #Chile and #Mexico We want safe and legal abortion in all of Latin America! Access to safe abortion is reproductive justice ������ https://t.co/Q3tfKeBpyH — RESURJ (@RESURJ) January 13, 2021

Anti-abortion groups also met in front of Congress to demand the bill to be dropped. During the rally, there were verbal confrontations between both groups.

During the first day of discussions, Socialist Party (PS) deputy Daniela Cicardini addressed the risks faced by women who undergo clandestine abortions.

"We cannot allow women to die in a clandestine abortion room or from ingesting un-recommended drugs," Cicardini urged.

In 2017, Chile allowed abortions to be performed only in cases of rape, fetus malformations, or if the mother's life is in danger.