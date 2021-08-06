Chile: Ex-Union Leader Cuevas Elected as Presidential Candidate

The People’s List has three weeks to gather 33,000 signatures to register him in the Electoral Service (SERVEL).

On Thursday, the Chilean People’s List (LP) movement elected Cristian Cuevas as its candidate for the November presidential elections. He led the struggles of the National Copper Corporation (CODELCO) workers for the non-compliance with their labor agreements and is his country’s first union leader to declare himself homosexual.

LP chose the ex-union leader after a week of deliberation in which it was also analyzed whether an Indigenous woman should be a presidential candidate. During the movement's assembly, however, 43 out of 76 participants voted in favor of Cueva.

This left-wing movement has three weeks to gather 33,000 signatures among the citizenry to register its candidate in the Electoral Service (SERVEL). Meanwhile, the People's List will announce Cuevas’ candidacy at Santiago City's Dignity Square on Friday.

Cuevas has a long history as a political activist since he was a member of the Socialist Party (1983-1998), Communist Party (1999-2015), and Social Convergence Party (2018-2019). In the latter, he even got to be vice president.



