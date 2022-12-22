Chile: Evacuation of Sector of Viña Del Mar Due to Forest Fires

Chilean authorities on Thursday initiated an evacuation of the southern area of the city of Viña del Mar due to a forest fire developing in the vicinity of inhabited sectors.

"Due to a forest fire, it is requested to evacuate sectors Puerto Montt, Puerto Aysen, Cabritera, Forestal Alto and Toma Felipe Camiroaga in the city of Viña del Mar," said the National Emergency Office of the Ministry of Interior (Onemi) through a statement.

Onemi decreed a red alert in the area, allowing mobilizing of all the necessary and available resources quickly to fight the fire.

So far, a total of 15 hectares of vegetation have been consumed and officials from the National Forestry Corporation (Conaf), firefighters and professionals from the National Disaster Prevention and Response System have been deployed for the emergency.

Onemi recommended the inhabitants use masks or T-shirts on their respiratory tracts due to the intense cloud of smoke affecting the area and asked them to evacuate together with household pets and not to return until the authorities indicate that the area is out of danger.