Chile Election Update: 'My Vote Is For All Who Are Gone'

Chileans living abroad were the first to to exercise their right to vote to elect the country's president in the second round for the period 2022-2026.

Over 2,500 voting centers opened this Sunday in Chile to start the second round of the presidential election in which left-wing leader Gabriel Boric and the far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast compete to replace President Sebastian Piñera.

10:50 am: Senator-elect remembers victims of Police brutality. After casting her vote, Fabiola Campillai, a victim of police brutality who was elected senator, issued a message in memory of all those who were maimed by state terrorism, which the Piñera administration unleashed against those who protested in 2019.

"My vote is for all who are gone, the maimed, and the tortured. My vote is for the freedom of our prisoners," said a 38-year-old woman who lost an eye when she was hit by a tear gas canister thrown by the Chilean military police.

Previously, Campillai called to halt the return of fascism by voting in favor of former left-wing student leader Gabriel Boric.

09:00 a.m.: Kast hints he will dispute the results. After casting his vote in Paine neighborhood, the right-wing presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast said he will work in favor of "dialogue" if he becomes president. He also hinted that the results could be disputed.

"Clearly, polling station authorities have a role and this could be defined in the electoral tribunals," he said, anticipating what he would do after an election in which opinion polls do not grant him victory.

“I have always said the person who loses in an election must salute the elected candidate. This has to be done,” Kast said at a time when 99.41 percent of the polling stations were already receiving votes.

08:21 a.m.: Leftist candidate Gabriel Boric casts his vote. On an electoral day that is progressing without incident, the "Approve Dignity" candidate Gabriel Boric cast his vote from Punta Arena.

“I am excited to exercise the right to vote... I invite you to also participate in this process. Chile needs you today so that hope overcomes fear!” Boric said and asked the far-right politician Kast to recognize the results of the elections. Last week, however, the Christian Social candidate Kast warned that he will wait for the final official vote count if the margin of votes between the two candidates is small.

Optimistic that he will become the next President of Chile, Boric highlighted his respect for the democratic institutions of his country.

“We are calm because we have run a clean campaign without inventing or spreading lies... We trust our country's institutions. Therefore, from this moment, we will respect the result, whatever it may be, without generating doubts. "

The tweet reads, "Chile decides its fate. Say NO to fascism."

Background information. More than 15 million people are called to vote in this election, the most polarized and decisive for the future of the country since the 1988 plebiscite that ended the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

The latest polls agree that Boric would win the ballot with between 5 and 14 points of advantage, although experts affirm that the outlook is very uncertain and that the result will be defined vote by vote if only 2 percentage points are the final difference between both candidates.

“Now we get images of the first voter voting in Wellington, New Zealand. Vote informed and choose the country you want ”, tweeted by the Electoral Service (SERVEL).

“I have already exercised my right to vote! Sunday, December 19 in the morning at my polling station in Auckland, New Zealand, ”a Chilean woman tweeted from the first country where polling stations open.