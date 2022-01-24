Chile Declares Red Alert For Fires In Two Regions

On Saturday, Chile's National Emergency Office (ONEMI) decreed a Red Alert due to massive wildfires affecting several areas in the Valparaiso and Ñuble regions.

The burning of 15 hectares of different types of vegetation in the Ñuble region has seriously affected houses located at the rural areas of the El Carmen and Quillon communities.

Firefighters are working since last week with the support of other companies from Pemuco and Chillan. Besides having the support of ground brigades, they are using aerial equipment to contain the flames that continue to destroy everything in their path.

Meanwhile, other companies in the Quintero commune had to ask for help from the Military Police to evacuate nearby houses due to a fire that has now consumed 5 hectares and threatens to expand due to strong winds.