Chile: Constitutional Assembly Reaches One Month of Existence

Starting in September, it will begin drafting the first articles of the new Carta Magna.

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Assembly president Elisa Loncon announced that her institution has installed eight commissions during its first month of work.

The Assembly has to organize its work according to the main topics to be incorporated in the new constitutional text. To this end, several work commissions should be set up.

So far, the Assembly has set up the following commissions: Human Rights, Budget, Popular Education, Indigenous Peoples Participation, Information and Transparency, Public Accountability, Decentralization, and Plurinational Participation. All of them will have 30 days to submit proposals to the plenary.

Among these commissions, the Human Rights and the Communications working groups are seen as the most important ones given that they will be involved in the accountability of the Assembly’s work. Regarding this, Loncon stressed that each commission must establish 15-days public hearings to receive proposals from Chilean citizens and international organizations.

