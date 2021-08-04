Chile: Constitutional Assembly Reaches One Month of Existence

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Assembly president Elisa Loncon announced that her institution has installed eight commissions during its first month of work.
The Assembly has to organize its work according to the main topics to be incorporated in the new constitutional text. To this end, several work commissions should be set up.
So far, the Assembly has set up the following commissions: Human Rights, Budget, Popular Education, Indigenous Peoples Participation, Information and Transparency, Public Accountability, Decentralization, and Plurinational Participation. All of them will have 30 days to submit proposals to the plenary.
Among these commissions, the Human Rights and the Communications working groups are seen as the most important ones given that they will be involved in the accountability of the Assembly’s work. Regarding this, Loncon stressed that each commission must establish 15-days public hearings to receive proposals from Chilean citizens and international organizations.
The drafting of the new Chilean constitution arose from the demands of the 2019 protests, which erupted nationwide against the high cost of living and increase in social inequalities.
In the October 2020 referendum, 79 percent of the population approved to draft of a new Magna Carta since the current constitution, which dates from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), does not represent the people.
Starting in September, the Assembly will begin drafting the first articles of the new constitutional text. It will have nine months, renewable once for three months, to complete its work.