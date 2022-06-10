Chile Condemns the Exclusion of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela

On Friday, the Chilean President rejected the exclusion of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela from theW Summit of the Americas.

During his address at the Summit of the Americas, the Chilean President, Gabriel Boric, condemned the exclusion of some Latinamerican countries, particularly Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

"There can be no exclusions; we should all be here," said the head of state of Chile during his speech at the controversial meeting. The Chilean leader considers that the region must show its dissatisfaction "with being clubs that exclude countries that think the same or similar."

"The time has come -he added- to leave polarization and fragmentation behind and move on to action; to be a single voice from America to the world." Boric also urged developed countries "to comply with the goal they set for themselves in the 1970s, of the Development Assistance Committee (of the OECD), of allocating 0.7 percent of their wealth to cooperation."

"If we don't change our path, our very existence as Humanity is threatened. We have to do it together; we cannot do it separately. Either we save ourselves together, or we are going to sink separately," he continued to say.

Presidente Gabriel Boric ante plenario de la IX Cumbre de las Américas: " Acá deberíamos estar todos y no estamos todos. No me gusta la exclusión de Cuba, Nicaragua y Venezuela"

President Gabriel Boric before the IX Summit of the Americas plenary session: "We should all be here and not all of us are here. I don't like the exclusion of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela."

"Let us address the tremendous shared responsibility we have accordingly," he emphasized.

The Chilean President will return to his country on Friday night after concluding the five-day visit to the U.S. apropos of the Summit of the Americas.