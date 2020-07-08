Chile: Chamber Approves Bill for Withdrawal of Pension Funds

This becomes a debacle for the government of Sebastian Piñera, who fought against any withdrawal of funds from Chile's private pension funds.
After a heated discussion, the Chamber of Deputies Chamber approved the constitutional reform project that seeks to allow the withdrawal of up to 10% of pension funds , in order to face the economic and health crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The vote was 95 votes in favor, 25 against and 31 abstentions. With many pro government lawmakers turning their backs on governments urgent demands to block the measure. Now the bill will be reviewed again by the Constitution Commission since it was the subject of indications.