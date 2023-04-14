Chile Celebrates 40-hour Law Enactment

The initial project was presented in 2017 by the Communist Party of Chile.

This Friday, the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, enacted the law that gradually reduces the working day from 45 to 40 hours per week.

At a press conference, the President described the enactment of the 40-hour law as "a historic day" highlighting the key importance of the "step on the road to greater well-being and a better quality of life" for Chilean workers and their families.

The long-awaited legislation was approved earlier this week in the Chamber of Deputies with 127 votes in favor. It contemplates an implementation period of five years, so that the working day will be reduced to 44 hours per week during the first year; then 42 hours per week in the third year and 40 hours per week in the fifth year.

The President said he hopes that this will result in better living conditions and justice for more than 4 million workers in Chile. "We will continue to move in that direction, for example with pension, tax, security, health and many other measures," Boric said.

¡Las #40Horas son una realidad! ���� Presidente @GabrielBoric promulgó la Ley que reduce la jornada laboral a 40 horas, garantizando una mejor calidad de vida a más de 4 millones de trabajadores, acompañado por las ministras @Jeannette_Jara y @Camila_Vallejo y Equipo de Gobierno. pic.twitter.com/BRjaT8xLuz — Presidencia de Chile (@Presidencia_cl) April 14, 2023

The 40 Hours are a reality! President Gabriel Boric enacted the Law that reduces the working day to 40 hours, guaranteeing a better quality of life for more than 4 million workers, accompanied by Ministers Jeannette Jara and Camila Vallejo and Government Team.

The initial project was presented in 2017 by the Communist Party. The Minister of Labor, Jeannette Jara, and the Minister Secretary General of Government, Camila Vallejo, did a great job in pushing the measure, Boric acknowledged.

The Minister of Labor celebrated the enactment of the law, recognizing the joint effort. "We have 40-hour law, and we are happy on its Promulgation!" said Jara via Twitter.

The South American country thus joins Ecuador and Venezuela, the other Latin American nations to establish a 40-hour workweek.