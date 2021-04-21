Chile: 75 People Inoculated With Corona Vaccine Used On Dogs

The accused administered the canine Coronavirosis vaccine as a preventive treatment in humans at risk of contagion in a vet clinic in Calama city.
"The veterinarians assured us the drug was previously tested in Argentina," a victim said and mentioned that her husband and son were also vaccinated.
The defendants acknowledged to authorities that they self-inoculated with the drug. However, they denied giving the dog vaccine to people on a mass scale.
#Chile | The Health Undersecretary Alberto Dougnac confirmed a critical situation in the country's intensive care units (ICU) as 97% of its beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.https://t.co/UCn8KALa6n