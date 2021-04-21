Chile: 75 People Inoculated With Corona Vaccine Used On Dogs

The accused administered the Coronavirosis vaccine, which is for veterinary use, as a preventive treatment for COVID-19.

Chile's Health authorities on Tuesday started investigating two veterinarians who were accused of inoculating over 75 people with the "Octuple" vaccine used in dogs.

The accused administered the canine Coronavirosis vaccine as a preventive treatment in humans at risk of contagion in a vet clinic in Calama city.

"The veterinarians assured us the drug was previously tested in Argentina," a victim said and mentioned that her husband and son were also vaccinated.

The defendants acknowledged to authorities that they self-inoculated with the drug. However, they denied giving the dog vaccine to people on a mass scale.

