News > Chile

Chile: 75 People Inoculated With Corona Vaccine Used On Dogs

    A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine to a patient in Santiago, Chile, April 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @larepublica_pe

Published 21 April 2021
The accused administered the Coronavirosis vaccine, which is for veterinary use, as a preventive treatment for COVID-19.

Chile's Health authorities on Tuesday started investigating two veterinarians who were accused of inoculating over 75 people with the "Octuple" vaccine used in dogs.

The accused administered the canine Coronavirosis vaccine as a preventive treatment in humans at risk of contagion in a vet clinic in Calama city.

"The veterinarians assured us the drug was previously tested in Argentina," a victim said and mentioned that her husband and son were also vaccinated.

The defendants acknowledged to authorities that they self-inoculated with the drug. However, they denied giving the dog vaccine to people on a mass scale.

The Prosecutor's Office said that new testimonies have emerged from at least a hundred people, who claimed to have been inoculated with the same drug. 

According to the victims, the clinic owners assured people immunized presented no adverse reactions or symptoms.

At the time of the first reports, one veterinarian was fined US$12,881 for serious non-compliance with health norms.

