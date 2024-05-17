Chile: Anti-drug Plan Focusing on Prevention Presented

According to the Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, the consumption of narcotics is not on the rise in the country, but the business surrounding them is tremendous and causes a great deal of damage to society because it brings violence, weapons and crime.

On Friday, official sources stated that preventing drug use and addressing its social and health consequences is now the objective of the comprehensive plan against this scourge presented in Chile for the period 2024-2030.

The program contains eight strategic objectives, 42 intersectoral measures and 123 priority actions, and takes into account the inequalities generated by drug use in populations with higher levels of vulnerability.

She said that the plan is broad, although the focus is on trying to ensure that children grow up in a healthy environment, prevent crime in the neighborhoods and accompany addicts.

We promote the 2024-2030 action plan that aims to reduce and avoid the consequences of the use of alcohol and other drugs, focused on educating and accompanying people in relation to problematic consumption.

While drugs cause problems at all ages, they are enormous for minors, said Tohá.

Among the program’s actions are strengthening prevention in schools and neighborhoods, improving the control of inputs used in the manufacture of narcotics, addressing synthetic drugs and their consequences, and implementing community work strategies.