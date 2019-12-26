Chile: 245 Houses Destroyed by Forest Fires

The number of houses burned down in the high zone of Valparaiso, Chile totaled 245 on Thursday.

Valparaiso Governor Jorge Martinez noted that more than 1,000 people were victims of the fire, and the final results of the disaster will be disclosed on Sunday.



The official explained that the fire has not yet been controlled, although it no longer presents a risk for residents.



He did not elaborate on the damage caused by the fire, which was allegedly started intentionally, although he pointed out that an investigation is underway to identify possible arsonists.



The Prosecutor's Office told reporters that a video recorded by locals showed an individual near the site where the flames started, proving the intentionality of the fires.