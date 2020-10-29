Children's Education at Stake in Low-Income Countries -Report

The investigation highlights that one in three low-income countries did not introduce any measures to support access or inclusion for those students at risk of exclusion.

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) warned on Thursday that the COVID-19 pandemic is severely affecting children's education in underdeveloped countries as most of it cannot provide access to remote learning opportunities.

“Despite widespread efforts, there are large differences in countries’ capacity to provide children and youth with effective learning. And there are probably even wider differences within countries in the educational stimulation children and youth have experienced," World Bank Global Director for Education Jaime Saavedra said on the findings of the latest joined report between the UNICEF, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the World Bank.

Schoolchildren in low-& lower-middle-income have already lost nearly 4 months of schooling since the pandemic hit.



Out now: Our joint report with @UNICEF & @WorldBank gives insights on the alarming impacts of #COVID19 on education: https://t.co/Toyj67MutZ #PowerEducation pic.twitter.com/k981sWDqXZ — UNESCO (@UNESCO) October 29, 2020

According to this report, "of 79 countries which responded to questions related to financing, nearly 20 percent have either already experienced or anticipate decreases to their country’s education budget for the current or next fiscal year. This compares to nearly 40 percent among low- and lower-middle-income countries."

Moreover, the investigation highlights that one in three low-income countries did not introduce any measures to support access or inclusion for those students at risk of exclusion.

In this sense, Saavedra points out that the organizations "were worried about learning poverty before the pandemic and also about the inequality in learning opportunities. Now the learning baseline is lower, but the increase in inequality of opportunities could be catastrophic."

