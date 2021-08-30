Child Labor in Brazil Employs Nearly 2 Million Children: Report

There are 160 million children and adolescents in the labor market globally, according to a report by the International Labor Organization and the United Nations Children's Fund. Of this total, 8.4 million were accounted for between 2016 and 2020.

Brazil registers today 1.8 million children and adolescents between the ages of 5 and 17 in a situation of child labor, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), cited by the R7 portal.

Although they represent 54 percent of the national population (more than 213 million inhabitants), blacks or mulattos comprised 66 percent of the total.

Among the children mentioned by IBGE, 45.9 percent (706 000) were active in occupations considered the worst. The term refers to activities such as operating tractors and agricultural machinery, the processing of tobacco, agave and sugar cane, and the extraction and cutting of wood.

The concept of major accidents includes exposure to biological materials, work-related cancer, intoxication and hearing loss caused by noise. Likewise, it includes cases of mental disorders caused by work and repetitive strain injuries or work-related musculoskeletal disorders.

Considering 2020, for example, numbers for Sao Paulo were lower than the annual average since 2012: 194 in the state, 47 in the metropolitan region, and 28 in the regional capital.

#TobaccoIndustry2020Headlines: A report from #Minas Gerais #Brazil shines light on child labor, contract abuses, and unsafe working conditions in the local cigarette industry, violations which have been seriously aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/2eDt4uG5vq — TakeAPart (@TakeAPartNow) December 27, 2020

In total, there are records in Brazil of 51,000 children and adolescents who are victims of serious work accidents or related illnesses: just 2,558 last year.

From 2015 to 2020, there were 19,500 complaints related to the exploitation of child labor, among the cases received by the Public Ministry of Labor.

According to the National Secretary of Social Policies and Human Rights of the Unitary Union of Workers, Jandyra Uehara, the government of Jair Bolsonaro hides information, does not reveal data on the subject and weakens inspections, when it is clear that the economic crisis due to Covid-19 worsens the situation.