Chicago’s Air Quality “Unhealthy” Due To Canadian Wildfire

On Tuesday, as of 4:00 p.m. (2100 GMT), AirNow.gov listed Chicago's air quality at 258, representing the worst air quality of any major city in the world, deeming it unhealthy due to drifting smoke from the ongoing wildfires across Canada.

AirNow.gov has recommended people who must be outside to wear an N95 mask and those with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens to reduce exposure.

Mayor Brandon Johnson has stated the City of Chicago is carefully monitoring and taking precautions regarding air quality.

"We recommend children, teens, seniors, people with heart or lung disease, and individuals who are pregnant avoid strenuous activities and limit their time outdoors," Brandon said in an official statement.

"Anyone who needs immediate medical attention should dial 911," Brandon added.

ALERT Chicago! The air quality has reached an index of 258 meeting VERY UNHEALTHY levels for EVERYONE. The US Environmental Protection Agency is recommending to wear masks and limit outdoor activities. #chicago #air #quality #trendalert #canada #fire pic.twitter.com/0tnuYWV3Dk — Javier Guevara Jr., MD, FAAFP (@javierguevarajr) June 27, 2023

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has categorized Chicago's Air Quality Index as "unhealthy" due to Canadian wildfire smoke in the Chicago region.

Official reports show that Air Quality Alerts are in effect for the Chicago area and the U.S. states of Wisconsin and Indiana.

According to the National Weather Service, conditions are expected to be improved as winds push through the city overnight into Wednesday.

On Tuesday, local media reported that the Chicago Park District moved and stop several programs, including summer camps and indoors activities; moreover, all beaches in Evanston in the northern suburbs of Chicago have been closed.