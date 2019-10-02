US: Chicago Teachers to Go on Strike Oct.17 If Deal Not Reached

“I want no one in Chicago to doubt our resolve. We mean to improve the conditions in our schools,” teachers union president said.

United States Teachers' union in Chicago announced Wednesday that teachers will go on strike against the third-largest U.S. public school district on Oct. 17 if their labor negotiations with the city do not result in a new agreement.

“I want no one in Chicago to doubt our resolve. We mean to improve the conditions in our schools,” said teachers union president Jesse Sharkey.

The Chicago Teachers Union announced a “unified strike date” with the labor group that represents Chicago Park District workers and the union representing school security guards, janitors, and special education aides.

The union is also insisting on a higher wage floor for school clerks, teaching assistants and others, two-thirds of whose wages, it says, are so low that their children qualify for free and reduced-price school lunches under poverty guidelines.

The three unions represent nearly 35,000 public employees in the city, according to local media, and a strike at the same time could cause political and policy problems for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who was elected in April.

Our rank and file members laid it out tonight: what we're fighting for in our schools, and why we'll strike to win what we need for our students.https://t.co/7Rl54NuQB9#FairContractNow #PutItInWriting — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) October 3, 2019

The labor disagreement has centered on wages and teacher demands for contract language to reduce class size and increase staffing levels for support staff, such as nurses and social workers.

Lightfoot has offered to increase teacher pay by 16 percent over five years, while the union has countered with a request of 15 percent over three years.

Last week, 94 percent of some 25,000 dues-paying members of the Union voted to give their leaders the discretion to set a date for a strike, which would be the third by Chicago teachers since 2011.

A walkout would disrupt classes for about 360,000 Chicago students in kindergarten through high school, following a wave of teacher strikes across the U.S. over wages and education funding over the past two years, including a week-long strike in Los Angeles in January. Blacks and Hispanics account for the majority of Chicago’s public school enrollment.