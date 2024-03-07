Chad: Submission of Candidates for Presidential Election Started

The political and military situation in Chad has deteriorated since 2021 following the death of former President Idriss Deby Itno, the father of Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno.

On Wednesday, Chad's National Election Management Agency (ANGE) announced that the submission of candidates for the presidential election started and will continue until March 15.

"A deposit of 10 million xaf (about 16,531 U.S. dollars) is required for each applicant. On the last day of submission of applications, arrangements will be made so that the public treasury counter remains open until midnight. This time extension aims to accommodate candidates who were unable to make their payment before the bank counters closed," ANGE said in a statement.

Mahamat Zene Bada, the general coordinator of For A United Chad, a coalition of more than 200 political parties, was the first to submit the candidacy of the country's transitional president, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno.

"We are ready for the election, even if it takes place tomorrow," Bada told reporters after submitting the candidacy at the Constitutional Council, which is expected to publish the final list of candidates on March 24.

Chad military leader Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno announces he will contest in May 6 presidential elections that will return the country to civilian rule



Read more ��https://t.co/XlAqe8DVFu — TRT Afrika (@trtafrika) March 2, 2024

The political and military situation in Chad has deteriorated since 2021 following the death of former President Idriss Deby Itno, the father of Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno.

On Saturday, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, 39, who assumed power following his father's death in an attack in 2021, said he was confident that he could overcome "any challenge" if elected. He is running under the banner of For A United Chad.

In the countdown to the election, Yaya Dillo, the leader of Chad's opposition Socialist Party Without Borders, was killed following clashes in N'Djamena, the Chadian capital, according to officials.

The first round of the presidential election is scheduled in the Central African country on May 6, with a possible second round on June 22.