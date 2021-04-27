    • Live
News > Chad

Chad: People Call to Protests Against the Military Junta

  Mhamat Deby, took power after the death of his father Idriss Deby, sparking widespread rejection.

    Mhamat Deby, took power after the death of his father Idriss Deby, sparking widespread rejection. | Photo: Twitter/ @kuwaittimesnews

Published 27 April 2021 (2 hours 9 minutes ago)
Demonstrators remain on the streets as the constitution was suspended and the military junta led by Déby's holds all powers. The parliament and the government were dissolved, and borders closed amid widespread protests.   

Civil Society groups called for a protest on Tuesday in Chad over the military junta that took power following the death of President Idriss Déby.

"We place ourselves under the protection of the African Union and the United Nations and ask that mechanisms be urgently set into motion to ensure the protection of citizens, to take charge of the process of comprehensive and inclusive dialogue to build a consensual transition and to create the conditions that guarantee a lasting political handover," the head of the Chadian League of Human Rights Max Loalngar stressed.

Moreover, the activist remarked that they "will stay on the streets" if they "are not listened to." On Monday, Déby's ally, Albert Pahimi, was appointed as the head of a transitional government to hold an election within 18 months.

However, demonstrators remain on the streets as the constitution was suspended and the military junta led by Déby's holds all powers. The parliament and the government were dissolved, and borders closed amid widespread protests.  

