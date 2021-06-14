Central America to UN: Declare Region High Risk Area

Migration from Central America to the United States has been on the rise since 2018, with people claiming to flee the poverty and violence affecting their countries, a situation that has been aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the passage of hurricanes Eta and Iota in 2020.

The Central American Integration System (SICA) countries will ask the United Nations (UN) to declare the region as highly vulnerable and at high risk to natural phenomena, which are partly responsible for the growing migration to the United States.

"One of the things that most concerns us is the issue of disasters that we are experiencing on a recurring basis. Therefore, the Central American Integration System (SICA) and CARICOM position before the United Nations will be to request that the Central American and Caribbean region be declared a region of high vulnerability and high risk", said the president of Guatemala Alejandro Giammattei, to the press.

During the III Extraordinary SICA-Spain Summit, the agreement was reached in San José, Costa Rica, where the president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, participated as a guest.

This way, we could have access to funds to help us repair damaged structures cyclically because we experience damages every year, and every year our countries further get into debt," said Giammattei, who will assume the pro tempore presidency of SICA in July. "And it is not us who are causing this climate change, but the large industrialized countries that have encouraged it," he added.

In this regard, the president of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, who holds the presidency of SICA, said that during the Summit, they shared "common concerns. One of them was climate change, which generates droughts and floods."

We are struck by how phenomena such as hurricanes have worsened, affecting us especially in rural areas, damaging crops and infrastructure, which has forced governments to adopt credits to deal with it," said Alvarado.

