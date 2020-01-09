Ceasefire Deal Reached in Syria's Idlib: Russia

“According to the agreements with the Turkish side, the ceasefire regime was introduced in the Idlib de-escalation zone starting from 14.00 Moscow time (1100 GMT) on Jan. 9 2020,” Russian major-general Yury Borenkov is quoted as saying.

A new ceasefire has been established in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib today after the Russian and Turkish armed forces reached an agreement to halt the hostilities between the Syrian warring parties, the TASS News Agency reported.

The Russian general said ceasefire violations are still taking place in northwestern Syria, despite the agreement between the Turkish and Russian parties.

"Militants from illegal armed units shelled the settlement of Baragiti in Aleppo province, the settlements of al-Areim, Kalaat-Marza, Ardash-Dag, Saraf in Latakia province, Al Tah, Jardanaz, Maqanis al-Duwairy, Tell-Kalba, Sukkoria, Barsa and Halban in Idlib province, as well as Huaiz and al-Haruka in Hama province," he went on to say. The general urged the commanders of the illegal armed units to abandon armed provocations and join the path of a peaceful settlement of the situation.

Turkey had asked Russia to establish a ceasefire in the region and it sent its delegation to Moscow last month to discuss the issue.

Prior to the agreement, the Syrian Army was preparing to launch a new offensive inside of the Idlib province.