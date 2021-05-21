Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas Entered Into Force

At least 1,900 Palestinians were injured and 232 died as a result of 11 days of Israeli bombardment in Gaza.

A ceasefire between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas came into effect at 2 a.m. Friday local time. The truce marks a pause to the Israeli army's fiercest aggressions since 2014, which left 232 Palestinians dead and 1,900 people wounded in the last 11 days of bombardment in Gaza.

On Thursday night, the Israeli security cabinet approved the Egyptian-brokered ceasefire with Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip. The decision came after a 2.5-hour discussion and was "unanimously" approved by the ministers.

Egypt informed the Islamic Resistance Movement that Israel had agreed to a ceasefire, "and therefore we also agreed to the ceasefire," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said.

Egypt will send security delegations to Israel and Palestine to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire, news agency MENA reported.

Israeli occupation forces have once again stormed #MasjidAlAqsa compound &have been firing rubber coated bullets & stun grenades upon worshippers causing injuries.Despite #agreement on #ceasefire with Gaza last night. Illegal occupation on Palestine & MasjidAlAqsa still continues pic.twitter.com/aZbiSCslj2 — Syedzada Sameer Shah ���� ���� (@ShahTheGreatt) May 21, 2021

Following the announcement of the ceasefire, the international community has expressed support for the immediate end to the massive bloodshed.

"I commend Egypt and Qatar for the efforts carried out, in close coordination with the UN, to help restore calm to Gaza and Israel," the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, calling on all sides to observe the ceasefire.

U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the ceasefire, expressing "sincere gratitude" to Egypt’s President al-Sisi for brokering the deal.

European Council President Charles Michel called on all parties to seize the opportunity to achieve peace and security for all.