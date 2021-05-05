Cayman Islands Offering Vaccine to Pregnant Women

Cayman’s Minister of Health encourages this new development in vaccinating pregnant and breastfeeding mothers.

Pregnant women in the Cayman Islands can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine following the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) added pregnant and breastfeeding women to the grouping of who can receive the injection.

Cayman’s Minister of Health Sabrina Turner said, “This is incredibly great news. Vaccination programs have the greatest chance of impacting the spread of a virus if more people get vaccinated.”

Chief Medical Officer in the Cayman Islands John Lee said that the global vaccine intake continues to be very promising, with over one billion doses administered worldwide.

“With this comes more information and evidence that is suggesting that the COVID-19 vaccines available are safe and effective at preventing the worse outcomes from the disease,” he said.

#CAYMANS: Enough vaccines to inoculate 4,875 people in the Cayman Islands against the COVID-19 virus arrived just before 3pm today aboard a British Airways flight that originated in London, England. pic.twitter.com/LLzVPBhU5d — CaribbeanNewsNetwork (@caribbeannewsuk) January 6, 2021

Lee explained that with guidance from the JVCI, he found this new development very encouraging. However, monitoring will be continued as the latent information is published.

“Pregnant women are much more at risk if they do get sick with COVID-19. I hope it will give confidence to women who are pregnant or are planning to be, who can choose to take advantage of the vaccine available on-island,” he added.

Clinical trials for the BioNTech, AstraZeneca Moderna, and Pfizer and vaccines with animals found no concerns about reproduction or development.