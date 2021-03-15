Catholic Church Doesn't Accept Same-Sex Unions: Decree

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), which published the two-page decree, explained that God "does not and cannot bless sin: He blesses sinful man, so that he may recognize that he is part of his plan of love and allow himself to be changed by him."

On Monday, the Vatican declared that the Catholic Church could not accept same-sex marriages as it considers it "a sin." The Church notices that gay people have to be respected but confirms that such unions are "intrinsically disordered" and are not part of God's plan.

“The presence in such relationships of positive elements, which are in themselves to be valued and appreciated, cannot justify these relationships and render them legitimate objects of an ecclesial blessing since the positive elements exist within the context of a union not ordered to the Creator’s plan," the institution said in a statement.

How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they “are sin”, yet happily make a profit from investing millions in “Rocketman” - a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David?? #hypocrisy@VaticanNews @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/sURtrWB6Nd — Elton John (@eltonofficial) March 15, 2021

Today it was revealed that in a documentary premiered last year, Pope Francis had remarked that same-sex unions should be provided with legal protection, but he referred to civil society, not within the Church.